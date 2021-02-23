34ºF

MSP investigate freeway shooting on I-96 Express near Schaefer and Grand River

State police located 4 people with injuries

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 96 Express near Schaefer and Grand River in Detroit.

State police said both the eastbound and westbound of the freeway are closed.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls of a shooting on westbound I-96. Upon arrival, they located four people with injuries on both sides of the freeway.

