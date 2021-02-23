MSP investigate freeway shooting on I-96 Express near Schaefer and Grand River

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 96 Express near Schaefer and Grand River in Detroit.
State police said both the eastbound and westbound of the freeway are closed.
Police said they received multiple 911 calls of a shooting on westbound I-96. Upon arrival, they located four people with injuries on both sides of the freeway.
Stay with Local 4 as more information becomes available.
Road Closure: I 96 Express / Schaefer/ Grand River Detroit— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 23, 2021
MSP 911 received multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting taking place on westbound I 96. When troopers arrived they located four victims with injuries on both the east and westbound sides of 96 Express. pic.twitter.com/rieCP5VhAF