Educators weigh in on standardized testing during COVID pandemic

DETROIT – Educators in Michigan are dealing with concerns about standardized testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan has asked the federal government for waivers to allow more flexibility during the pandemic. That request was denied.

That decision has sent state educators back to the drawing board. They said there are pros and cons when it comes to standardized testing. There is a need to make sure that all students, no matter their situation and standardized testing can give a glimpse into if students are getting an equal education.

Educators said losing standardized testing could harm poor, disadvantaged students and minority students. They said that enforcing the federal standards could also harm those same students.

Kenneth Gutman is the superintendent of Walled Lake Consolidated Schools. He is also the vice president of the K-12 Alliance Michigan, which represents more than 500,000 students and educators across the state.

“The reality is right now we need to be teaching, not testing,” he said.

The U.S. Board of Education did say that it will show some flexibility by allowing states to make individual cases for waiving the tests.

MEA leaders, board members and staff, On Monday evening, the Biden administration announced that federally required standardized testing would proceed this spring with additional flexibility offered to states on how to administer and use these tests. Read more about the announcement in Education Week. To be frank, we’re disappointed in the decision. In my most recent Detroit News op-ed, I shared MEA’s belief that we need to spend our limited time with students this spring on teaching, not testing.However, the flexibility the U.S. Department of Education is offering will be useful here in Michigan, given Superintendent Rice’s views on this issue. Please see an MDE news release from last night attached.MEA is committed to working with the Department to use this federal flexibility to the greatest degree possible to minimize the impact of standardized testing this spring on students and educators. And we will continue to work with lawmakers from both parties in Lansing to enact important changes relative to testing, starting with reducing the impact of student growth data in teacher evaluations (more will be coming on this from MEA within the next day). Also attached are NEA’s press release and talking points regarding last night’s announcement and the flexibility being offered by USDoE. Of note, this quote from NEA President Becky Pringle rang true with me and puts in context why we must continue to focus on this issue:”Standardized tests have never been valid or reliable measures of what students know and are able to do, and they are especially unreliable now. We need to ensure that our students who have been hardest hit during the pandemic – our Black, brown, rural, indigenous students, as well as those with special needs – receive the support they need. Paula Herbart, President of the Michigan Education Association

