Detroit public schools reopen learning centers after COVID closures

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District opened learning centers across the city on Wednesday.

The centers are places for students to learn remotely while in a classroom setting. The centers have been closed for months.

Sakina Bolden is the superintendent of Detroit International Academy for Young Women. Wednesday marks the grand opening of a new home for the Detroit International Academy for Young Women.

“This gives us an opportunity to reach all of our kids and meet all our of kids’ needs,” Bolden said.

On Wednesday, Bolden and Detroit schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti toured the school’s new home and welcomed back students who chose to use the building’s learning center. Officials said they are taking necessary steps to keep students from getting COVID-19 and that most of the staff has been vaccinated.

“I’m not worried about outbreaks. We’re gonna have positive cases, so that’s gonna happen. That’s a reality. But if we wear our masks, we socially distance, I’m not worried about schools being places where we’re gonna have lots of exposure,” Vitti said.

Now that learning centers are open again, school officials are working toward getting back to in-person learning in March.

