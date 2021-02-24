Wayne based Rush Trucking founded by prominent businesswoman sold amid pandemic woes

WAYNE, Mich. – A very well known Metro Detroit trucking company was officially sold to Lavalle Transportation as of Tuesday.

The company sold, Rush Trucking, is owned by well known businesswoman Andra Rush.

She has one of those up from the bootstraps stories.

Thirty-five years ago she started a trucking company and grew it into a group of companies making $500 million a year in revenue.

But time marched on and the trucking company had to change.

“This is what we are and what we believe in,” said Rush.

Rush owns Dakkota Integrated Systems, a highly successful auto supplier and also owns Rush Supply Management.

Related: Dakkota to build $55 million facility to supply new Detroit FCA plant

Ad

She proudly proclaims her holdings as one of the largest Native American owned and woman owned enterprises in the whole country.

President Barack Obama himself gave her accolades for her decision to build facilities and hire in Detroit.

Yet for all the success she made an announcement Tuesday.

“With the COVID-19 impact and the continual driver shortage, it became even clearer that the automotive focused segment of the trucking industry required consolidation,” a statement read.

It went on to read,” I collaborated with RTC’s major customers to ensure a smooth transition of the RTC business to new providers occurred while maintaining the quality of service, and ensuring continued employment opportunities existed for our employees.”

Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce head Sandy Baruah was really surprised by the news.

“She has been a tremendous supplier to Ford Motor Company for several years, not just the trucking piece but also assembling instrument panels and other major components and also she has really been a trailblazer,” said Baruah.

Ad

She employs roughly 3,000 people, mostly in Metro Detroit.

“She has taken it upon herself to really invest in Detroit...She has become a major employer in the City of Detroit,” he added.

Here is a full statement:

“RTC has proudly serviced the automotive industry for over 35 years. With Covid-19′s impact and the continual driver shortage, it became even clearer that the automotive focused segment of the trucking industry required consolidation. I collaborated with RTC’s major customers to ensure a smooth transition of the RTC business to new providers occurred while maintaining the quality of service, and ensuring continued employment opportunities existed for our employees.

“As you know, I have other businesses that serve the auto industry, and I am very excited about Dakkota Integrated Systems’ new growth opportunities here in Detroit and Hazel Park, MI, where, along with my team we are aggressively working to continue to meet our customer expectations while providing meaningful employment in historically underserved communities.

Ad

“We appreciate their continued support of Dakkota in our joint pursuit of optimization of the triple bottom line. 3P as it is sometimes referenced: “People, Profit and Planet” is a core value of Dakkota, and it’s aligned with our major customers Ford, GM, Stellantis and Toyota’s values as well.

“Stay healthy, wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands frequently.”