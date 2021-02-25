Bystanders jump into action in fiery crash that killed Romulus woman

WESTLAND, Mich. – One man who tried helping a woman in a fiery crash Tuesday night in Westland speaks out about the incident.

Police said the 49-year-old woman from Romulus was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead after three vehicles collided near the intersection of Van Born and Henry Ruff roads.

“I could hear a sports car coming from afar because it was revving its engine,” said Nur Abulawi.

Alex Forsythe said he was sitting at a red light when he witnessed the crash.

“I’ve never seen a car go airborne. That was just scary,” Forsythe said.

Abulawi said he and several drivers ran to pull the woman out and laid her down on the ground away from the fire. Unfortunately, she did not make it.

Abulawi said he gave it his best.

“Flight or fight, I’m definitely a fighter. If I have a chance to save somebody’s life, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

Police said the driver of the sports car -- a white Chevy Camero -- sustained minor injures and is facing possible charges.

