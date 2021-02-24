Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash in Westland

WESTLAND – A woman believed to be in her early 50s was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Henry Ruff and Van Born roads.

Authorities said woman was traveling on Van Born Road when a driver in another vehicle collided with her. The driver in that vehicle is hospitalized with injuries. The driver in a third vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died.

