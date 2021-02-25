How code-switching impacts the Black community

Code-switching is defined as the ability to switch between languages in a single conversation.

For instance, you may speak more casually at home than you do at work. But for Black people, code-switching is far more complex and can often be taxing.

Some would argue the ability to do it well is a prerequisite to success.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Cultural invalidations and racial code-switching: What are the psychological implications?

Click here to view a presentation that “examines how cultural invalidations and racial code-switching are associated with ethnic-racial identity development, mental health, and occupational outcomes among people of color.

Watch the presentation below: