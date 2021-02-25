A look into historically Black colleges and universities and why they exist

The debate over which is better -- historically Black colleges and universities and or predominately White institutions -- used to be a big discussion in the Black community.
But it is important to understand why HBCUs exist.
The debate over which is better -- historically Black colleges and universities and or predominately White institutions -- used to be a big discussion in the Black community.
But it is important to understand why HBCUs exist.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.