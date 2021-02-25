Whistleblower says Detroit Fire Department drunk driving incident is part of widespread problem

DETROIT – On Sunday night Trenisha Hawkins’ car was struck by a Detroit fire engine.

Hawkins’ sister was sick inside the home and when Detroit Fire Department Squad Six arrived at the scene, a 26-year-old firefighter behind the wheel of a $500,000 rescue vehicle struck Hawkins’ car.

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating what they’re calling a dinner, but sources are calling it a big party at Engine 50, on Detroit’s east side.

Sources told the Local 4 Defenders there was drinking, a lot of drinking and members of Squad Six were on duty and drove the fire engine to the party.

Squad Six is a little over half a mile from where Hawkins’ sister got sick, but when the call came in, Squad Six was more than two miles away and at least one person on the fire crew was impaired when her sister needed help.

A man who asked to remain anonymous spoke with Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley.

“Luckily there was no one in that car, or a child crossing the street that day,” he said.

The man isn’t a firefighter, but has been in fire stations citywide. The Fire Fighters Union said a firefighter on duty driving drunk is an isolated incident. The man who spoke to Local 4 said it’s not an isolated incident.

“There’s other stations that have alcohol flowing freely,” he said. “You go in the mess room, the table littered with different beer cans and different liquors.”

A 37-year veteran senior chief was there and the party wasn’t shut down. That same chief then took the driver of the truck who hit the car for the alcohol screen and called a deputy chief to tell him that a firefighter was driving drunk.

Sources told Local 4 that in that moment a dangerous mistake was made by those fire officials.

The Detroit Fire Fighters Association has been made aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred Sunday evening. We believe this incident to be isolated and something that is not a true representation of the men and women of the Detroit Fire Department. These men and women are responding to more runs than ever before. This pandemic has added an increased stress on our first responders, not only on the job, but they are taking these new stresses home with them. Unfortunately, we all deal with these stresses differently. We will continue to work with our members and the city of Detroit to keep all our responders and the citizens of Detroit safe and healthy. Thomas Gehart President of Detroit Fire Fighters Association local 344

