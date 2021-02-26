Kindergarten students are experiencing school for the first time -- and they’re doing it remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Janik is a kindergarten teacher with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. She said the kindergarteners are eager to learn. She devised a system to be able to speak to her class remotely in a way that teaches them the basics.

Everything has to be bigger on the screen to capture and keep a child’s attention. Teaching them the basics is only part of the lesson. Janik said you also have to inspire them and show them that you’re proud.

READ: More education coverage

Watch the video above for the full report.