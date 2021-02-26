35ºF

Kindergarten students are experiencing school for the first time and they’re doing it remotely

A look at the challenges involved with remote learning

Paula Tutman
, Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Kindergarten students are experiencing school for the first time -- and they’re doing it remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Janik is a kindergarten teacher with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. She said the kindergarteners are eager to learn. She devised a system to be able to speak to her class remotely in a way that teaches them the basics.

Everything has to be bigger on the screen to capture and keep a child’s attention. Teaching them the basics is only part of the lesson. Janik said you also have to inspire them and show them that you’re proud.

Watch the video above for the full report.

