1 shot, injured in Hamtramck shooting

Hamtramck police are still investigating the case.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A person was injured in a shooting that happened Monday shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Lumpkin streets, Hamtramck police say.

Police responded to the scene after a call was made about several shots being fired in the area.

Several rounds of gunfire struck a home on Belmont leaving the victim injured, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5281.