Metro Detroit weather: Warmest high of the week expected Wednesday

DETROIT – Temperatures jump back above normal then fall right back down, all while we hunt for any sign of a single snowflake or raindrop.

Wednesday Warmup

Despite two days of sunshine, the 40s have been elusive (at least in the afternoon). We’ll get there on Wednesday, with our warmest high of the week. Take a peek at the 4ZONE page and see if your neighborhood is one of the lucky spots that will hit 50. Beyond that temperatures come right back to near normal levels, around 40 in the afternoons. Morning lows won’t be as cold as the numbers that started Tuesday, however.

Sunshine Everywhere

There’s no shortage of sun in the forecast. Even with colder air at times, it will still look great this week. There’s really only one chance of precipitation this week. That’s coming late Wednesday and early Thursday. The cold front that will drop temperatures for Thursday, along with a trailing trough, should sail through with very little moisture. But there may be just enough to scare up a snowflake or raindrop. After that, we’re dry through the first half of next week.

Next Big Thing

The next big weather impact should come with a strong low pressure center arriving Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of that low will take us firmly into the 50s, so this should be all rain. And from the looks of the moisture profile, this will be a pretty good soaking. Behind the system, temperatures are going to be dropping. So we’ll have to be vigilante for some potential changeover at the end.

Track the weather