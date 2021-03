DETROIT – Planet Fitness will build a fitness center inside the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center in Detroit.

The public will be able to access the fitness center. Construction on the space was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to resume in March. The fitness center is expected to open late this year.

The fitness center will feature cardio and strength equipment, a free weight area, a 30-minute circuit, and a multi-function training area. The facility will have two levels and include locker rooms, a spa area with hydromassage, tanning and a relaxation lounge area.

We are pleased to work with Planet Fitness as a new retail partner at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and look forward to growing our existing partnership for years to come. We are focused on connecting our team to the community and we want our practice facility and team headquarters to be a destination that is inviting to the public. Planet Fitness’ vision aligns perfectly with our operational usage for the PPC – a hub for fitness, health and basketball programming that engages and provides opportunity for everyone in the local community. Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit City Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield lauded the partnership.

I’m thrilled that Planet Fitness chose the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center as the place to open its newest location in the city. The facility will be a great addition for those who live and work in the New Center area. As our economy continues to re-open, the new workout facility will be a great place to exercise and promote a healthy lifestyle. Mike Duggan

