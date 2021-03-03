Community remembers father killed trying to save pets from house fire in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Friends and family came together Tuesday to remember a Clinton Township man who was killed trying to save his pets from a house fire.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the mobile home on Enchante Drive near Hayes Road.

Michelle Brooks described the moments when the fire erupted at the residence she shared with her fiancé Kevin Hodges. She lost sight of Hodges, who never made it out of the residence.

“I started screaming. ‘Come with me, we’re going out of the side door. We’ve got to go now,’” Brooks said. “And that was the last I’d seen of him because he went toward the fire.”

As the fire grew out of control, neighbors grabbed Brooks and pulled her to safety.

Friends and family, including Hodges’ brother and two daughters, gathered outside of the now-destroyed home Tuesday, which would have been his 57th birthday.

“So many people cared for my dad. And I don’t know if he realized how many people cared for him,” said his daughter Hayley Hodges.

“He’s the greatest guy. Very kind, compassionate,” Brooks said. “I’ve never met a man so giving.”

