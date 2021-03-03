Democrats and Republicans raise concern over food quality for Michigan National Guard members at US Capitol

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, image from video, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (House Television via AP, File)

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District led a bipartisan letter calling for the National Guard to void a contract that he claims has led to members of the Michigan National Guard receiving “unacceptable and inadequate quality of food while deployed to the U.S. Capitol.”

According to Huizenga, constituents serving and currently deployed to Washington D.C. have reported receiving significantly undercooked food and even meals containing metal shavings.

The letter was sent to General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Politicians who jointly signed the letter are Republican and Democratic members of Congress from Michigan including Debbie Dingell, Tim Walberg, Brenda Lawrence, Jack Bergman, Haley Stevens, Fred Upton, Elissa Slotkin, John Moolenaar, Dan Kildee, Peter Meijer, Andy Levin, Lisa McClain and Rashida Tlaib.

This is the entire Michigan Delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives

The representatives are calling for a new food vendor or for a per diem to be provided.

In the letter, the Michigan Delegation wrote, “We understand that the decision was made to provide contracted meals to support the entire federal response stationed at the Capitol. However, it is clear that these contracted meals are poorly prepared, oftentimes inedible, and highly inadequate to support our soldiers. It is completely unacceptable that our men and women serving in Washington D.C. are being hospitalized due to the food they are being provided. As Representatives of these service members, we request that either the current contract be voided and a new food provider be brought in or that the service members be provided with a per diem throughout their remaining time in Washington, D.C.”

