Concerns grow over access to COVID vaccine in Michigan as eligibility expands

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that the state would be expanding access to the coronavirus vaccine to people 50 years old and older.

The announcement caught health departments and senior citizens off guard. Now there’s a rush for them to try and secure their place in the line for a COVID vaccine before the pool expands by more than a million people.

Brian Gallagher, 52, from Rochester Hills, is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week but he won’t. He said he’s going to wait because older loved ones in his life have been unable to get the vaccine and they’ve been trying.”

Starting Monday, people who are 50 years old and older with a pre-existing condition can get vaccinated. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said we should prioritize vaccinating the elderly first.

