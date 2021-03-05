Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit No. 1 across all media platforms

Thank you Metro Detroit for your trust and support of local journalism, and for making us the No. 1 local TV statIon and news website. We are here for you 24/7 so you can get your news and information on YOUR schedule, when you need it.

WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader in the February TV Sweeps period (2/4-3/3/2021), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access (7 to 7:30 p.m.), and late-night programming. And ClickOnDetroit.com, remains the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit with 1.1 million unique visitors (Comscore/January 2021).

WDIV Local 4′s first place newscast finishes include:

· At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Brandon Roux, Kim DeGiulio and Jason Carr, reached 49,000 households and finished in first place. Local 4 News Today placed first and dethroned WJBK (44,000 HH) at 6 a.m. The morning newscast also won in the key Women 25-54 demographic and experienced a 22% increase over last month in Adults 25-54.

Ad

· Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period. Delivering 88,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (38,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (55,000 HH). WDIV’s 4 p.m. newscast also placed first across all key demographics.

· Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its decade long winning streak and is the leader in the time period. Local 4 News at 5p.m. delivered a whopping 120,000 households, beating both WXYZ (72,000 HH) and WJBK (60,000 HH). In addition, Local 4′s 5 p.m. newscast won across all key demographics.

· Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues to be Detroit’s undisputed news leader, with 160,000 households compared to WXYZ (109,000 HH) and WJBK (47,000). The 6 p.m. newscast continues to be No. 1 across all key demographics.

· Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News, reaching 110,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 58,000 HH compared to WXYZ (63,000 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (37,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News at 11 p.m. is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics, this includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news, as well.

Ad

· WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Saturday Night Live.

· In the absence of beloved Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! has not skipped a beat in its viewership, increasing by 18% in Adults 25-54 and by 13% in Women 25-54 over last February. In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with 168,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (73,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (35,000 HH).

To cap off the February Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, remains the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (Comscore/January 2021). ClickOnDetroit.com’s 1.1m unique visitors bested the other local TV News websites, and the Freep.com.