Scholarship fund dedicated to Dearborn teacher killed in vehicle crash

DEARBORN, Mich. – Kate Black was only 25 years old when she died in a car crash last week.

She was working at her dream job, teaching kindergartners at Lindbergh Elementary School in Dearborn. She came from a family of educators who can think of no better way to memorialize their beloved daughter than to establish a scholarship fund in her name.

Black was a graduate of St. Frances Cabrini School in Allen Park and the scholarship will be for a senior who wishes to pursue an undergraduate degree in education.

Family friend Amanda Obrycki Brithinee started a GoFundMe account for the scholarship, and after Black’s parents made a sizable donation, the fund started to take off.

“You don’t expect to see all of the dollar amounts, you don’t expect see so many shares and so many donors and just people being selfless,” Orbycki Brithinee said.

