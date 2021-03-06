Detroit children learn golf from new Detroit PAL program

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) works to enrich the lives of children through sports and character development.

They do that by offering 10 different sports to 12,000 children in the area.

Now they’ve added golf to that list thanks to a special partnership with the First Tee Greater Detroit nonprofit.

Friday was day one for PAL’s Little Putters. In most cases, the 5 and 6-year-olds get exposed to the game of golf for the first time.

Detroit PAL’s director of program administration, Fred Hunter, said it’s important for nonprofits to join forces and share resources amid the COVID pandemic. First Tee has a proven program and Detroit PAL has the volunteers, administrative know-how and lot of eager kids.

There are several 6-week programs. Little Putters are children ages 5 and 6 who will learn at BOYSVILLE gym.

The PLAYers session level is for ages 7-17. They will start inside and soon head to Rouge Park Golf Course.

Ad

It’s an opportunity to give children exposure to a sport they may not have tried otherwise.

The other plus is that golf is already a socially distanced game, but Detroit PAL said they are still taking all the precautions they can to keep the children safe as they learn.

The Little Putter Program is full, but the PLAYers group still has spots available. More information can be found on the official Detroit PAL website here.