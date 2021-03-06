Grosse Pointe Woods police investigating suspicious man who approached child

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A letter was sent out to parents of students at Parcells Middle School regarding a suspicious man who approached a student Thursday.

According to school officials, the incident happened on Holiday Road, between Lochmoor Boulevard and Renaud Road, when a student was heading home from the school when he was approached by an older white man wearing a blue surgical mask. The school said the man was in a white windowless utility van and asked if the child wanted a ride home. The child sped off on his bike and the van drove off.

School officials said police are aware of the incident and are looking into it.

The letter sent to parents urges them to review all safety precautions with their children and to urge them to be cautious in any situation that feels uncomfortable or dangerous.

“Please be sure that your children know to report any incident immediately to an adult,” the letter concludes. “Our most important priority, like yours, is keeping our students safe.”

Ad

Anyone with information should call the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2400.

More: Metro Detroit crime news