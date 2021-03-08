Detroit police: Man fatally stabbed by his girlfriend during argument

DETROIT – A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night during an argument with his girlfriend.

According to authorities, it happened at about 9 p.m. at a home located near the intersection of Birwood Street and Ellis Avenue. Police said a 58-year-old man had an argument with a 64-year-old woman that turned physical, resulting the in the woman fatally stabbing the man.

Medics pronounced the man deceased at the home. The woman was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

