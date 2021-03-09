Detroit Mayor Duggan to announce new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine clinic

DETROIT – Monday, March 8, marked the first day COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to Michiganders 50 years old and up with certain health conditions.

All residents 50 and up -- with or without a health issue -- can start receiving vaccines March 22.

“What we have always said is as more vaccine starts to come in we will be able to expand eligibility more quickly,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Michigan received its largest allotment to date last week with more on the way. There are now three vaccines available -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

It’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that had the Duggan administration making a rare unforced error last week when the mayor turned down 6,200 doses because he wanted Detroiters to “get the best”.

That comment received the attention of the Biden administration and the mayor clarified his position, saying Detroit turned the doses down because it was not ready to deploy it.

Duggan is expected to announce a J&J vaccination site in his Tuesday State of the City address.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people without masks, social distancing

The White House COVID-19 response team provided an update on the pandemic on Monday afternoon.

The guidance was very conservative but does provide a road map for those who are fully vaccinated to begin seeing other people.

“CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit with unvaccinated people from one other household, indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing as long as the unvaccinated people and any members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The CDC did not change their guidance on travel.

