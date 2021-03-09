Oakland University, Beaumonth Health medical affiliation agreement extended for another 20 years

Oakland University announced on Monday, March 8, 2021, that its medical affiliation agreement with Beaumont Health has been extended through 2041.

With the amended agreement, officials said Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine (OUWB) students will continue to train at Beaumont Hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy and Grosse Pointe. The extension also “enhances capabilities for researchers from both organizations, essentially allowing them to share data more easily and expand the amount of research conducted.”

It was approved by the university’s Board of Trustees on Feb. 15 and then by the Beaumont Health Board of Directors on Feb. 17.

“The 20-year extension reaffirms that Oakland University and William Beaumont Hospital are deeply committed to providing a premier educational environment for developing OUWB medical students into compassionate, ethical, and highly skilled physicians,” said Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Oakland University president.

(Left to right) OUWB medical school students Mallory Peters, Joshua Volin , Rachel Kaltoff, Brett Friedman and Dean Duane Mezwa MD (Oakland University)

According to the university, the affiliation agreement started in the mid-2000s after discussion of building a new medical school. In January 2007, OU and Beaumont Health submitted a letter of intent to the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) to start the process of accrediting a new allopathic medical school.

The school has graduated 548 physicians since welcoming its first class in 2011.

“It is critically important to provide exceptional training and education for the next generation of physicians. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Oakland University, and I know our physicians, nurses, and staff are very pleased to continue working with OUWB’s outstanding medical students,” said John Fox, CEO and president of Beaumont Health.

Officials said the extension comes one year after the OUWB received full reaccreditation by the LCME for eight years, which is the maximum time possible.

“The agreement reaffirms that our OUWB medical students will continue to receive exclusive instruction at three of the best training sites in the country,” said OUWB Stephan Sharf Dean Duane Mezwa.

