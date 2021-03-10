53ºF

1 dead, 1 injured after argument leads to shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

41-year-old man killed in shooting

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a fatal shooting in the 19900 block of Waltham Street in Detroit on March 10, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – One man was killed and another was injured overnight after an argument lead to a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday (March 10) in the 19900 block of Waltham Street, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old man got into an argument and fired shots at each other, Detroit police said.

The 41-year-old man was killed, officials said.

The 43-year-old man is in temporary serious condition, according to police.

No additional information has been revealed.

