Detroit man charged with 1st degree murder in shooting death of Uber driver

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of an Uber driver in January.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Carlous Skipper Jr. is accused of killing 43-year-old Yousef Al-Gabri. Prosecutors said at about 2:32 p.m. on Jan. 14, police were dispatched to the 16000 block of Wisconsin Street near Florence where they observed that an SUV had struck the front porch of the property.

Al-Gabri was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities determined that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors said that Skipper allegedly used a phone under a different name to call for an Uber. Officials alleged that when the driver arrived, Skipper shot him multiple times, fatally wounding him.

On March 9, an investigation led to the identification and arrest of Skipper, who was arraigned Thursday.

His next hearing is scheduled for later this month.

