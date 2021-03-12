54ºF

Michigan police seek missing woman last seen with 3 children

Missing persons possibly traveling in 2010 Lincoln MKZ with missing front bumper

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Michigan police are looking for Octavia Janay Reed, 25, and the three children she was last seen with. Photo provided by Michigan State Police on March 12, 2021. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman and the three children she was last seen with.

Police are looking for Octavia Janay Reed, 25, and the three children she was last seen with: Za-Kayh Jones, 7 years old; James Jamar Wilson, 5 years old; and Antonio Bonner, 1 year old. No descriptions were provided for the children, but the two boys and one girl are each described as Black.

Officials did not share the location or area where the missing individuals were last seen, or the date when they were last seen. The investigation is being handled by the Lansing Police Department, so it is possible that the woman and children were last seen in Ingham County.

Michigan State Police say the missing persons could be traveling in a 2010 Lincoln MKZ that is missing the front bumper.

Identifying information for Reed can be found below. A photo of Reed can be seen above.

Octavia Janay ReedDetails
Age25
Height5′5″
Weight176 lbs
Eye colorBrown
Hair colorBlack

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

