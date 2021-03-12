Woman says sinkhole on Detroit’s east side hurting her business

DETROIT – After Detroit residents complained of a sinkhole near the intersection of Goddard and Dearing streets last month, city workers went to the site to address it.

However, one woman said the issue still persists and is even impacting her business.

Carmen Montgomery and her fiancé have owned Carmen’s Community Mini Market for five years. They said the pavement has been sinking for a couple of years.

“You can gradually see it over the years that it was going to be a problem,” Montgomery said.

When a water main broke and the pavement finally gave way, it created a sinkhole.

The water main was fixed on Feb. 23, but the city’s Water & Sewerage Department said the break caused a crack in the storm pipe, which is more complicated and won’t be fixed until next week.

“All we can do is just sit back and wait but how long will we have to wait?” Montgomery said.

