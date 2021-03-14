Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Sunday afternoon with some breeze kicking in

DETROIT – Our Sunday will indeed be a “sun day,” but with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) being a little cooler than yesterday combined with a breeze picking up from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, it won’t feel quite as spring-like. But who’s going to complain about weekend sunshine?

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with very chilly lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius). Wind will slacken to 4 to 7 mph, and shift to the northeast overnight.

We’ll start our Monday with some sunshine, but clouds will steadily increase during the day. The cooling trend continues with highs only in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). An east wind at 10 to 15 mph won’t help, either.

Light snow will develop Monday night, with some freezing rain possible later at night. Precipitation amounts should be very light, so I don’t expect any more than a dusting of snow, and a light glazing of ice. But still be very careful if you’ll be out Monday night and early Tuesday. Temps fall into the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Light rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with highs rebounding back into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

At this point, the thermal profile of the lower atmosphere appears warm enough to support mainly light rain showers on Thursday, with perhaps some wet flakes mixed into the north. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy skies Friday become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Right now, next weekend looks spectacular, with lots of sunshine, and highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Another sunny weekend in March? We’d better not use up our quota of weekend sunshine and save some of this for summer.