DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening.

The crash took place Saturday around 7:15 p.m. at Grand River Avenue and Greydale Avenue near West McNichols Road on the city’s west side.

Police say a 60-year-old man was speeding and hit another man on a motorcycle.

That motorcyclist died at the scene, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with police.

