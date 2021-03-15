Michigan hospital investigates organ photos posted on social media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spectrum Health launched an investigation into photos posted on Instagram from inside an operating room.

The photos show doctors posing with organs removed during operation. In one photo, a patient appears to still be on the operating room table.

WOODTV reports one photo’s caption references “The Price is Right” and mentions a game they play over the weight of the removed organs.

It appears the photos were posted by a group of residents training at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

Spectrum Health released the following statement to WOODTV:

The privacy of patients and the confidentiality of their medical information is a priority at Spectrum Health. We were disappointed to learn that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account used by a group of residents and are taking steps to resolve this issue. These posts do not follow our code of excellence or our expectations for team member behavior. The Instagram account has been closed and a full investigation is underway. Spectrum Health

“You want to make sure as a patient that you trust your provider. You want to make sure they respect you,” said Caitlin Donovan, with the Patient Advocate Foundation. “If you don’t think your doctor respects you as a person, then how in the world can you trust them with your life?”

The Instagram account has been taken down.

