Seeds of Knowledge Creative Learning Center opens in Detroit after receiving Motor City Match grant

DETROIT – A learning center opened its doors in Detroit after receiving some support from a Motor City Match program grant.

The Seeds of Knowledge Creative Learning Center is on West McNichols Road in Detroit and is run by a former Detroit teacher and principal.

Chavonne McGowan owns the learning center.

“This is my passion. Everyone knows I love children. I wanted to make sure that I created a special place in the city for kids and I think I did it and I’m so happy about it,” McGowan said.

She said for years she wanted to open up a daycare/learning center. She said this is her way of giving back to the community she loves.

“At one point, this was a very vibrant, thriving neighborhood. It’s coming back again, and these are the kinds of amenities you want to enable. You want to be able to take your child and be able to drop them off in a very high-quality daycare center,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

