SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Scott Caswell who was last seen leaving work on 23 Mile and Mound roads March 11.

According to police, Caswell was driving a 2011 white Ford Super Duty with the Florida plate number JXIZ75 northbound on Mound Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-731-2121 and dial extension number three.

Read more: Missing in Michigan stories