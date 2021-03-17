Detroit Pistons host Girls Dream Big speaker series for Women’s History Month

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a web series designed to inspire young girls to dream big.

The second annual Girls Dream Big speaker series went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said that going virtual has had a positive impact.

“It’s allowed us to tap into talent across the country and expand our reach,” Alicia Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys is the Pistons Senior Vice President of Marketing.

The first of three planned webinars for March was set for March 11. The focus was on women in sports. Five women were on the panel including a Gold Medalist Paralympic Athlete, a sports and entertainment marketer, an Olympic Steeplechaser, a WNBA player and a sports journalist.

Jeffreys said the Pistons organization is full of women in leadership roles. She said the point of the speaker series was to show girls and young women what’s possible.

The second webinar is set for Thursday. It will focus on women in the media. The third webinar is set for March 25.

How to register for Girls Dream Big speaker series

The three-part, webinar-based series will highlight female leaders in sports, media, leadership and entertainment.

Click here to learn more about the Girls Dream Big Series and RSVP/Register for the event. The series is presented by Priority Health.

Girls Dream Big Speaker Series, Women in Media and Entertainment (Panel #2)

When: March 18

Featured Small Business: Cooking with Que

Panelists: Brittni Brown- Founder and Publicist, The Bee Agency Daniella Mason- Recording Artist Molly Qerim Rose- Reporter, ESPN First Take Deborah Joy Winans- Singer/Actor



Girls Dream Big Speaker Series, Inspiring Leaders (Panel #3)

