Warren City Council to investigate ‘secret’ consultant hiring by Mayor Fouts

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren City Council has opened an investigation into the appointment of an employee by Mayor Jim Fouts.

The council met Tuesday for a special meeting to discuss Fouts’ appointee Jamie Roe, who was hired as a clerical technician last March. Roe, who is making more than $44,000 a year, also worked on several Republican political campaigns during the year and the council wants to find out if it was on city time.

The council voted unanimously 7-0 to open an investigation.

“It just comes across as corruption in city hall. It scares the heck out of me of what we don’t know yet,” said Council President Pat Green

“We became aware of a political consultant on city payroll -- getting benefits, 401K -- was also running campaigns during city hours,” Green later added.

“In March of 2020, we were laying off employees, we were furloughing our employees and the mayor secretly brings on a political consultant. I find that offensive,” said Council Secretary Mindy Moore.

Roe spoke during public comment, listing some of his work duties and was adamant that nothing was improper other than this inquiry.

“My work with city hall has been no secret,” he said. “The council has no interest in any other topic other than destroying this mayor and anyone who helps him serve this city.”

Fouts could not be reach for comment Tuesday night.

