Detroit police arrest liquor store owner involved in altercation with woman

DETROIT – A now viral video of a woman bleeding on the floor of Brandon’s Liquor Store in Detroit has been making rounds all over social media, sparking outrage.

The owner of the store and man behind the alleged assault has been arrested.

Only the aftermath is shown in the series of videos uploaded to Facebook. Family members say Andrea Warren was left with a broken nose.

“We need to do something about the fact that they don’t respect Black people. That’s what I get out of this whole situation,” said Warren’s family member, Melvetta Gibson.

The owner was taken into custody but hasn’t been officially charged as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. His wife declined to comment on the matter.

Because of past incidents, Warren wasn’t allowed in the store and had to make all of her transactions from the outside. But for some reason, she was allegedly grabbed by the owner, pulled inside and left bleeding.

The owner claimed that he was spat on, but Gibson said that was not true.

“He’s a liar and he made himself look bad,” she said.

Other community member are saying that’s not like the owner at all.

“I will go for bat to say that Sam is far from being a racist as you can get,” said a long-time friend who wished not to go on camera.

Regardless of what took place, community activists with the People’s Action says this shouldn’t have happened. Warren was involved in a car crash in the 1990′s that left her with mental issues.

“For you to take it upon yourself and come from behind the counter and attack someone, this woman didn’t get a broken nose by accident,” said community activist Minister Freedom.

The store is currently closed and unknown for how long going to be closed.

Another event is expected to happen later on in the week with other community activists in support of the owner.

Warren and her family are exploring what legal options they may now have.

