Detroit police investigate fatal shooting south of Mexicantown

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting March 20, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday night.

Police said it happened at a home located near the intersection of Campbell Street and the Fisher Freeway, just north of Fort Street.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the residence at about 6:30 p.m. and fired several shots, killing a 35-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

