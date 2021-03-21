Walk-ins for COVID vaccine being accepted Sunday at Dearborn center

People with appointments and those walking in must live in Dearborn or six other communities.

DEARBORN, Mich. – More appointments have opened up Sunday, March 21 for the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center.

Walk-ins are being accepted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the location.

Appointments for Sunday can be made on the city’s website by clicking here. The appointments are for people 50 and older.

People with appointments and those walking in must live in Dearborn or six other communities.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered Sunday at the vaccination center inside the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Vaccines are for those who live in Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City, Melvindale and Dearborn.

The Consolidated Vaccine Center in Dearborn also has opened up appointments for the two-dose Moderna vaccines on Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24 for anyone 50 and older.

Vaccines are available for designated residents through a collaboration between the seven communities with support from Wayne County.

Masks covering your mouth and nose are required to enter and remain in the building. People will be asked to show identification and screened at the door.

The communities are following the criteria established by Wayne County for those who qualify for a vaccination.

CVS Health announced will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Michiganders as early as Sunday, March 21 at five CVS Pharmacy locations in Metro Detroit and eight total statewide.

