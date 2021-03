The scene of a shooting on Grandville Avenue in Detroit on March 22, 2021.

DETROIT – A 27-year-old woman was killed overnight in a shooting on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday (March 22) in the 6200 block of Grandville Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to use a K-9 init to track the shooter. They have limited information on a potential suspect, and no motive is known, authorities said.

Detroit police continue to investigate.