Clinton Township police chief dies from complications due to COVID-19

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – COVID-19 has taken another member of law enforcement.

Clinton Township is mourning the loss of its police chief who gave 41 years of service to the community.

Fred Posavetz had been with the department for more than four decades serving as chief since 2007.

The last time Clinton Township Supervisor, Bob Cannon, saw his good friend it was to swear in a new officer.

Posavetz was a police officers, officer. Of his more than four decades in law enforcement 17 were spent serving as police chief. Now his community is hurting badly.

“This community lost a great leader. How could this happen?” asked Cannon.

On Feb. 12 Posavetz went into a local hospital with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

He was almost immediately transported by helicopter to a University of Michigan hospital in hopes there were some treatments to save him.

Posavetz had to be put on a ventilator and never came off. His wife and children were there, including two sons, who followed in their father’s footsteps. Their names are Ryan and Eric.

“He was a great cop, a great husband. A great community leader,” said Posavetz.

“I will personally miss him as will this community.”

Posavetz was actually going to retire June 1 of this year. While it is not known exactly where or how he contracted COVID, Cannon says he will push for this to be considered a line of duty death and fight for his name to be recognized as a hero who at 64 years young gave his life for the community.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend Fred Posavetz. As a leader in the law enforcement community, he was admired by many, and he was revered by those of us who knew him personally. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” said Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel.

