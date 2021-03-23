34-year-old Dearborn man charged in hookah lounge stabbing spree

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect stabbed five people at the hookah lounge including a 32-year-old man, two 31-year-old men and a 25-year-old man who are all from Dearborn. A 29-year-old woman from Shelby Township was also stabbed.

DETROIT – Dearborn resident Taha Shitawi, 34, has been charged in connection with a stabbing spree that took place at a hookah lounge in the 6700 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit around 4:41 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Shitawi stabbed five people at the hookah lounge including a 32-year-old man, two 31-year-old men and a 25-year-old man who are all from Dearborn. A 29-year-old woman from Shelby Township was also stabbed.

Shitawi allegedly had an argument with several people inside the hookah lounge. He went outside of the lounge and continued arguing. During the argument Shitawi allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims before fleeing the scene.

All of the victims had to be hospitalized for treatment. Shitawi was eventually arrested after a Detroit Police Department investigation.

He is charged with five counts each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault.

Shitawi is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, March 24 in 36th District Court. A photo of the suspect has not been released yet.