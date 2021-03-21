8 people stabbed in violent confrontation at a Detroit hookah lounge

DETROIT – Eight people were stabbed during a fight Sunday morning at a Detroit hookah lounge.

According to authorities, the fight started inside the Taiga Hookah Lounge on Greenfield Road and spilled into the parking lot. Three people are hospitalized with critical injuries.

Dramatic video from the scene captured the large knife fight as it entered the parking lot.

“It was determined that all of their wounds were stab wounds,” said police commander Arnold Williams. “We had seven males and we had one female.”

Police and EMS crews from Detroit and Dearborn responded to the scene.

Video of the fight shows the large group of people flailing around what appears to be knifes and other sharp objects, trying their best to hurt one another.

“There was an argument that occurred inside of the facade of the lounge,” Williams said. “The argument was broken up by security in the lounge.”

Originally, the call came in that nine people were shot in the incident. Detroit police said one person fired several shots in the air, although no one was hit.

“Security does see someone who had a weapon firing shots in the air,” Williams said. “We also recovered two shell casings.”

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We don’t know the number of actual suspects who are responsible for the stabbings,” Williams said. “After we continue with the investigation and get more information from the victims, we should have a really good picture of who our suspect is,” (1:43)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or dial 1-800-Speak-Up.

