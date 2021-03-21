8 stabbed and hospitalized after fight breaks out at Detroit hookah lounge

None of the injuries from the fight at the hookah lounge were fatal, according to Detroit police.

DETROIT – Eight people were stabbed and hospitalized after a fight started Sunday inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued in the parking lot of the business, police say.

Police added that the fight took place at a hookah lounge in the 6700 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit at around 4:41 a.m. on Sunday.

None of the injuries were fatal, according to Detroit police. One person starting shooting during the fight, although no one involved was struck by the gunfire.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or dial 1-800-Speak-Up.

