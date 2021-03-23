Michigan Wolverines punch ticket to Sweet 16 for 4th straight NCAA Tournament

DETROIT – Juwan Howard likes to say if you stay ready you don’t have to get ready meaning when Isaiah Livers went down he had guys ready to step up.

Local 4 News contacted a former Wolverine to give his thoughts on this run so far.

It’s been a couple years since Spike Albrecht played for Michigan, but he’s still dialed in with his alma mater.

Albrecht says his group text with former Wolverine players was getting heated Monday night, especially when LSU came out firing.

“We were worried, not a great start,” said Albrecht.

But thanks to Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown, Michigan stamped its ticket to the Sweet 16 4th straight tournament, 6th in eight years. Howard has this team rolling.

You can’t deny it, the Michigan Wolverines are on a roll. Michigan is on to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year.

