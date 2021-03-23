Scammers target those seeking COVID vaccinations at Ford Field

DETROIT – Many people are eager to receive the COVID vaccine at Ford Field and scammers are taking advantage of that interest.
Investigators have reported text and emails cams targeting people who live or work in Detroit. The scammers are often after personal information.
The thieves are requesting personal information to schedule a fake appointment.
