Students at Shelby Township school returning to remote learning due to ‘significant number’ of COVID cases

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Students at Eisenhower High School will return to remote learning beginning Tuesday, March 23.

On Monday, Utica Community Schools Interim Superintendent, Robert Monroe, and the school’s principal, Jared McEvoy, released a statement saying the action was being taken, “due to a significant number of new cases of COVID-19 and the resulting mandated quarantine of Eisenhower students.”

According to the letter on the district’s website, there are about 40 positive student cases resulting in more than 400 students being quarantined.

The letter stated that students will remain in remote learning through spring vacation, which begins April 2. Following the break, Eisenhower students will follow the previously communicated schedule for the week of April 12.

In-person learning is expected to resume April 19.

“Our ability to return to – and remain in – full day in-person instruction depends on all of us. It is critical that all of us take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread in our community. These include self-screening and staying home if you do not feel well, the use of face coverings, distancing, regular handwashing, and the use of disinfectant,” read the letter.

Officials said spring sports tryouts will pause and start dates will be announced by the athletic department. Students participating in winter post-season competition will be able to compete following new guidelines from the state regarding testing.

