photo
65º

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 24, 2021

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Macomb County
,
Oakland County
,
Local
,
Local 4
,
Local 4 News
,
Live
,
Live Stream
,
Watch Live
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Ford Field COVID mass vaccination site launches today

The process is coordinated through Meijer’s pharmacy, who said it has about 360,000 doses to give out over the next eight weeks.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: