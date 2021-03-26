No shows at Ford Field Thursday leaves COVID-19 vaccines available for walk-ins

DETROIT – The mass vaccination site set up at Ford Field by FEMA has the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day.

For the last two days, the facility has not been close to capacity. But on Thursday, there were no shows, meaning there was an excess of vaccine doses. FEMA and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out the word that if you could get to Ford Field by 6 p.m., they would vaccinate you -- no age restrictions applied.

People hustled to get there and a line of several hundred formed quickly.

“A friend got a text that they were doing COVID vaccines at Ford Field and I was just up the street, " said Michael Cunningham. “I was just talking about how I wanted the shot so I just walked over here.”

Whether this will reoccur depends on how many no shows there are going forward.

