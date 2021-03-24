‘I want to live’ -- Ford Field vaccine recipients share reasons for getting COVID shot

DETROIT – Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be distributed daily at Ford Field for the next several months.

Wednesday marked the official launch of the FEMA mass vaccination site, where they are expecting to distributed 5,000 vaccines daily.

Detroit resident Deborah Brown said it was deeply personal for her to have received her first vaccination shot.

“I want to live, I want to make a difference,” Brown said.

Her 19-year-old son is recovering from a stroke and she wants to get protected for him.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Brown said. “You never know who it will touch. I’ve lost friends due to COVID.”

The stories of why people are coming to the Ford Field clinic are personal for everyone. Coronavirus has touched nearly everyone’s lives in so many different ways.

“It went great,” said Pontiac resident Clarence Fair. “Get your shot. You need it to protect the people around you.”

Danielle McCallum works at a mental health treatment facility in Detroit. She said she got her first vaccine shot so she can continue to work and help others.

“I would encourage everyone to come out and get a shot,” McCallum said.

Officials aim to vaccinate more than 300,000 people over the next eight weeks. About half of that have already signed up and there’s been a rise in people making appointments.

Officials said they might be able to do walk-in appointments at some point in the future, but are unable to do so currently and they will notify the community when walk-up appointments will be available.

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

