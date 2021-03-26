Special tribute held for Clinton Township police chief who died from COVID

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Earlier this week, Clinton Township lost its police chief to complications from COVID-19.

Fred Posavetz had been with the department for more than 40 years. He rose to the rank of chief in 2007.

On Feb. 12 Posavetz was hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19. He was then transported by helicopter to a University of Michigan hospital where he was placed on a ventilator.

A special tribute was held in his honor on Friday.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: More local news coverage