Detroit parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 3-year-old son

DETROIT – A couple from Detroit has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their 3-year-old son.

The couple Anthony Smith, 32, and Tenisha Christian, 39, are facing criminal charges after the child allegedly picked up an unsecured handgun at home and shot himself in the arm.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on March 9 at 2:50 p.m. police were called to the couple’s home in the 19100 block of Omira Street in Detroit.

Police were called to the home after a report was made about the boy being shot.

When police arrived they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his left arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon,” said Wayne County Prosecutor, Kym Worthy.

“Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms.”

Smith is charged with one count of second degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

Christian has been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The couple is expected to be arraigned in the 34th District Court after 11 a.m. on Saturday.